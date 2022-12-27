The Wichita Police Department said a man remains in critical condition following a crash on Dec. 20, 2022.(KSN Photo)

This article has been updated to reflect the crash victim’s condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a man is in critical condition following a crash on December 20 in northeast Wichita.

Police originally told KSN News that Jonson Shaad has passed away, but Wichita police later told KSN that he remains in “grave condition.”

Shaad was driving north in the 1900 block of N. Rock Road in a Toyota Camry when he reportedly lost control of his crash, crossed the center median, and collided head-on with a 2014 black Nissan Altima and a silver 2022 Lincoln Continental in the southbound lanes.