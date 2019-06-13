Man, stuck 100 feet in the air, rescued by fire department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a worker stuck 100 feet in the air atop a boom lift Thursday.

Reports say a man was working on top of the boom at Bartlett Grain Company near the 3300 block of North Emporia at around 10:30 a.m.

That’s when an issue with stability may have triggered the boom’s safety mechanism, causing the arm to stay extended and shutting down the equipment control panel.

The Wichita Fire Department, who trains for scenarios such as these, was able to rescue the worker using a platform truck from Station 1. There were no injuries reported.