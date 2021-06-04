Man rescued along Arkansas River near downtown overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department rescued a man stranded on an island in the middle of the Arkansas River near downtown late Thursday night.

Wichita fire said a passerby heard someone shouting for help.

Rescue crews had to stop and listen for a few minutes, before finding the man stuck on an island.

The man told fire crews he was swimming in the river before he was stranded.

“It may not look like it’s going that fast, but it will take everyone by surprise, especially if you get an undercurrent down and pulls you under,” said Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Terry Gresham.

Officials said they do not know how long the man was stranded on the island.

