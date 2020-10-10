Man resuscitated after rescue from burning home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Fire Department saved a man trapped inside a residential building fire, which also left other occupants displaced.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, first responders were dispatched to reports of a fire at a South Davidson triplex.

The first crew to arrive found smoke coming from the center unit when a neighbor informed them the company was occupied.

Firefighters forced the door open, encountering heat and heavy smoke. Crews removed a male victim who was not breathing. First responders had to resuscitate someone who was trapped in the fire.

“That person went to the hospital in the critical condition they say the house has significant damage,” said Michael Russell, Battalion Chief Wichita Fire Department.

Aggressive CPR and teamwork by all companies on the scene resulted in the patient regaining a pulse and starting to breathe independently. The man was taken to an area hospital in a very critical condition.

“It’s why we do what we do you know we train really hard all the time, just for these scenarios,” said Chief Russell.

The unit that caught fire was sustained substantial fire damage, and the occupants of the two other apartments were displaced for the night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: