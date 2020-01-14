Breaking News
Crash closes right lane on southbound I-135 at 9th Street

Man sent to the hospital after being hit by car

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Douglas and Hillside. It happened on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

Police tell KSN News the man was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.

According to WPD, the driver remained at the scene talking with detectives about the incident.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories