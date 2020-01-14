Man sent to the hospital after being hit by car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Douglas and Hillside. It happened on Tuesday around 3 p.m.
Police tell KSN News the man was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.
According to WPD, the driver remained at the scene talking with detectives about the incident.
