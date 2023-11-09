WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man who pled guilty in connection to the attack on three patients at Wichita’s Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis Hospital was sentenced Thursday.

A judge sentenced Miguel Rodela to over 33 years behind bars. He was ordered to pay $725 in restitution per victim and $100 in court costs. He is prohibited from carrying or possessing a weapon and must register as an offender.

Back in September, Rodela pled guilty to one count of rape, two counts of attempted rape, and two counts of battery. The attacks took place on June 15 of this year.

Rodela reportedly entered the hospital around midnight by following an employee inside.

“My sister thought she was going to die that early morning. She was terrified. She felt helpless, confused and deceived. Said she believed she was safe in her environment for care and healing,” a sister of a rape victim said.

Civil suits have been filed against the hospital by all three patients.