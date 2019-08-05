Man sentenced for threatening ex-wife, setting house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A 65-year-old Hutchinson man was sent to prison for threatening to kill his ex-wife and daughter and trying to burn down the couple’s house before it could be sold in a divorce settlement.

Kerry Getz was sentenced Friday to 3½ years in prison, followed by five years of probation. He also was ordered to have no contact with his wife and daughter.

The Hutchinson News reports Getz was arrested in July 2017, for arson and interference with law enforcement. Authorities said he set his home on fire and blocked the driveway so firefighters couldn’t reach the property. At other times he threatened to kill his ex-wife and daughter.

Getz spent several months at Larned State Hospital but eventually was returned to Reno County, where was he was found guilty of arson and criminal threat.

