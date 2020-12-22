Man sentenced in fatal traffic crash caused during a drug deal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man who caused a traffic fatality during a drug transaction has been sentenced according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

A judge sentenced Alejandro Cruz to 104 months in prison on Monday.

On June 27, Cruz offered to sell marijuana in a parking lot at 53rd St. N. and Meridian. The man who wanted to buy the drugs grabbed the bag from Cruz and ran to a gray car containing two other men.

Cruz chased the men in his car westbound on 53rd. After weaving in and out of traffic, his vehicle struck the car and pushed it into oncoming traffic. The gray car was sheared in half and spun off the road into a field. Two of the occupants were ejected and the third was pinned inside.

Elias Powell, 19 of Wichita, died later at a hospital. The other two men in the car were hospitalized.

Cruz pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated battery, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana