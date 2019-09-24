Man sentenced to 23 months in prison for DUI crash that critically injured MMA fighter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita judge sentenced Larry Gaines to 23 months in prison for a DUI crash that left Carmella James fighting for her life. The crash happened back on May 22, 2018.

Carmella James (Courtesy: Marcio Laselva)

Last month, a jury found Gaines guilty of aggravated battery, causing bodily harm and driving while over the legal limit for blood alcohol.

James is still struggling to do basic functions and does not walk at this point.

During the sentencing, Carmella’s grandmother, LaRene James, told a judge that Gaines should not just get a slap on the wrist and that he should get prison time.

James was in a coma for more than a month and is still struggling in her road to recovery.

“Carmella is still fighting, and she is still struggling. She is trying to learn everything all over again,” said LaRene in an interview last month. “There are days that she doesn’t remember the day before.”

