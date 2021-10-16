Man sentenced to life in prison for Medicine Lodge killing

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (AP) — A 35-year-old Medicine Lodge man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman last summer.
Clinton Wayne Rogers was sentenced Friday in Barber County District Court after he pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to first-degree murder.
Prosecutors said Rogers killed 61-year-old Joyce Foulkrod in July 2020. A family member found Foulkrod dead in her home.
Rogers fled and was arrested in Montana in August 2020 on a warrant for theft in Kingman County.
Authorities said he stole a truck in Kingman County while fleeing to Montana.