Man sentenced to life in prison for Medicine Lodge killing

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (AP) — A 35-year-old Medicine Lodge man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman last summer.

Clinton Wayne Rogers was sentenced Friday in Barber County District Court after he pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Rogers killed 61-year-old Joyce Foulkrod in July 2020. A family member found Foulkrod dead in her home.

Rogers fled and was arrested in Montana in August 2020 on a warrant for theft in Kingman County.

Authorities said he stole a truck in Kingman County while fleeing to Montana.

