Man sentenced to probation for hit-and-run that killed boy

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been sentenced to three years of probation for a hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old boy.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said Friday that Marcus Downey would serve 32 months in prison if he violates his probation.

Downey was charged in March with fleeing an accident and driving with a suspended license.

Wichita police said 4-year-old Hazadi Ashimwe and his mother were crossing a street on March 8 when a truck hit the boy and fled. Hazadi died at a hospital.

Downey was arrested near the scene of the accident.