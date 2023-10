WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 71-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle, according to Wichita police.

It happened just after 11 a.m. at Harry and Cypress in southeast Wichita. It is just west of Webb Road.

No word yet on if the man was in the crosswalk or if the driver will face any consequences.

The road was blocked as police investigated.