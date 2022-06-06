WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Winfield Police Department said a 62-year-old man was seriously injured when he was run over by a train. It happened on Sunday around 9:20 a.m.

The department says Winfield Fire-EMS was dispatched to the track located in the 500 block of N. Main. They found the man with injuries to his lower extremities. The man was transported to a Wichita hospital.

The police department said the man was attempting to crawl underneath the train while it was stationary. The train began to move when the accident and injuries occurred.

The department said the accident remains under investigation.