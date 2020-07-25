Man seriously injured after shooting inside liquor store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A shooting inside a liquor store Friday night has left one person seriously hurt.
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at a liquor store in the 1900 block of north Broadway. Police say that a man in his 30’s was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot after a confrontation with another customer.
WPD, still in the early stages of investigation said the incident was “not random” and that the two invovled in the incident did know each other.
