WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was seriously injured in a crash northeast of Wichita Tuesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an 86-year-old man from Marion was driving a 2008 Toyota Tacoma westbound on Kansas Highway 254, preparing to turn south onto North Webb Road.

At the same time, a 34-year-old man from Wichita was driving a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer eastbound on K-254.

The KHP says the Toyota did not stop to the right of way of the Freightliner while turning. As a result, the Tacoma crossed in front of the tractor-trailer, causing the two to collide in the intersection.

The driver of the Toyota was taken with suspected serious injuries to a local medical center.

The driver of the Freightliner was taken with suspected minor injuries to a local medical center.