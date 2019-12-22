Man seriously injured in shooting at Wichita house party

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A young man is in the hospital with serious injuries after gunshots were fired at a Wichita party. Police are in search of suspects.

At approximately 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Wichita Police responded to a disturbance at a residence near 21st North and 129 Street West.

A preliminary investigation revealed there was a party at the residence when Wichita Police say a “disturbance” occurred.

During the disturbance, multiple gunshots were fired, one hitting at least one victim.

“We responded to the residence and located a male in his twenties that received a gunshot wound,” said Sergeant Matthew Balthazor, Wichita Police Department.

Specifics on the cause disruption are under investigation. Wichita police are conducting interviews with a witness at the party and knocking on the doors of neighbors. Police have no suspects in custody.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories