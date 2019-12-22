Man seriously injured in shooting at Wichita house party

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A young man is in the hospital with serious injuries after gunshots were fired at a Wichita party. Police are in search of suspects.
At approximately 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Wichita Police responded to a disturbance at a residence near 21st North and 129 Street West.
A preliminary investigation revealed there was a party at the residence when Wichita Police say a “disturbance” occurred.
During the disturbance, multiple gunshots were fired, one hitting at least one victim.
“We responded to the residence and located a male in his twenties that received a gunshot wound,” said Sergeant Matthew Balthazor, Wichita Police Department.
Specifics on the cause disruption are under investigation. Wichita police are conducting interviews with a witness at the party and knocking on the doors of neighbors. Police have no suspects in custody.
