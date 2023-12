WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 64-year-old Udall man was injured when his pickup truck was struck by a train on Wednesday.

It happened in Cowley County at 102nd Road and 100th Road around 4 p.m.

The KHP says the vehicle was heading west on 102nd Road and attempted to cross the tracks. His truck was struck by a southbound train.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries.

The crossing is not controlled by lights or gates.