TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — One man was shot and killed as officers from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department tried to make an arrest in Topeka Sunday morning.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said two deputies were making an arrest connected a car chase that happened on Friday when the shooting happened.

The man died at the scene of the shooting between two motels along Southwest Wanamaker Road in western Topeka around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

The name and age of the victim wasn’t immediately released Sunday, and Hill didn’t identify the deputy who shot him. The deputies involved weren’t hurt.

No additional details about what led to the shooting were released Sunday.