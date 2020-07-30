Man shot to death in West Wichita motel room

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in west Wichita after a man died in a motel room.

Wichita police said the man in his 30’s was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was in a room at Scotsman Inn West, 5922 W Kellogg Drive. Officers were responding to a call of shots fired at 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

The victim died at the scene. Police did not have a suspect Thursday morning.

Police are also investigating after a shooting victim walked into a local hospital. They say the man is in his 20s.

Lt. Mike Linnehan said it isn’t clear whether the two shootings are connected. He said they expect to learn more in the hours following the shooting.

The police department is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. today to announce any updates on the investigations. Look for updates on KSN.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories