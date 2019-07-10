Man snoring loudly leads to fight with girlfriend outside Salina Walmart

SALINA. Kan. (KSNW) – A man snoring loudly led to a fight with his girlfriend. It happened early Wednesday morning outside of the Salina Walmart store.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the store for a domestic dispute.

Officers made contact with 54-year-old George Reizer, who says he was asleep on the grass north of the store. He told police his girlfriend allegedly struck him on the face for snoring too loudly.

A witness reports that Reizer then allegedly struck his girlfriend on the back of her head and strangled her. She was taken to the hospital with bruises and other injuries.

Reizer was arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, criminal restraint and domestic battery.