Man spreads gospel across America with his wagon and mules

MOUNT HOPE, Kan. (KSNW) – Randy Boehmer has been traveling across America spreading the gospel.

For over a decade, Boehmer has been pulled across the country in his wagon by his five mules.

“I’m not on a trip, I’m on a journey. It doesn’t end. Been doing this for 13 and a half years,” said Boehmer. “Lord willing do it for 13 and a half more.”

The mules, named Butch, Frank, Jack, Dick and Jesse have been in 31 states, so far. Boehmer says many people come to see them.

“Every year thousands come to see this wagon, to see the mules and hear about Jesus Christ, and it’s all good,” said Boehmer.

His journey has been a slow one.

“Living a slower-paced life, for one thing, win souls for Christ,” said Boehmer.

Everywhere Boehmer and his mules go, they are met with hospitality.

“Somebody invites us in. We stay, we gotta stay in ditches, sometimes we’ll park in a field not being used. Lots of people invite us in,” said Boehmer.

You can keep up to date with Boehmer’s journey on his Facebook page The Randy Boehmer Jesus Wagon And Mules.

