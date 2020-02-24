Man stabbed by girlfriend in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in stable condition after being life-flighted to a Topeka hospital.
Junction City police say they were called to an apartment complex Sunday evening at about 6:30 on a report of a person bleeding. Officers arrived at 110 W. 6th and found 25-year old John Edward Motton suffering from a stab wound to his chest.
During the investigation, it was determined the victim had been assaulted in one of the apartments where he lives with his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kyrianna Johnson. Johnson was arrested on suspicion of domestic aggravated battery and transported to the Geary County Detention Center where she is being held without bond pending a first appearance.
The victim was taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka where he is in stable condition.
LATEST STORIES:
- AP: US opera union probe finds Plácido Domingo abused power
- ‘The sky is blue again’: Weinstein’s accusers express relief
- Bryant fans from near and far find closure at LA memorial
- Paramount halts ‘Mission: Impossible’ shoot over new virus
- That Golden Girls Show, a puppet parody, ticket giveaway