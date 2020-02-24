1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Garden City - USD 457 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Holcomb - USD 363 Kingman Friendship Meals Leoti - USD 467 Logan - USD 326 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oakley - USD 274 Osborne County - USD 392 Phillipsburg - USD 325 Sylvan Grove - USD 299

Man stabbed by girlfriend in Junction City

Local

by: KSNT-TV

Posted: / Updated:

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in stable condition after being life-flighted to a Topeka hospital.

Junction City police say they were called to an apartment complex Sunday evening at about 6:30 on a report of a person bleeding. Officers arrived at 110 W. 6th and found 25-year old John Edward Motton suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

During the investigation, it was determined the victim had been assaulted in one of the apartments where he lives with his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kyrianna Johnson.  Johnson was arrested on suspicion of domestic aggravated battery and transported to the Geary County Detention Center where she is being held without bond pending a first appearance. 

The victim was taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka where he is in stable condition.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories