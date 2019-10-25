Man struck and killed by car while walking on highway

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A man is dead after being struck by a car while walking down the middle of a Kansas highway.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the victim was struck shortly after 4 a.m. Friday on U.S. 40 just east of Topeka. His name has not been released.

Shawnee County Sgt. Scott Wanamaker says authorities were first called with a report that a man was walking in the middle of the road. Minutes later, another call notified authorities that a car had struck the pedestrian.

Police say the man was dead by the time officers arrived.

Wanamaker says the incident does not appear suspicious and there was no indication the driver was impaired.

