SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning in Sumner County. The collision happened around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 160 about a half-mile east of Broadway.
A 1993 Chevy Cavalier was eastbound when the pedestrian was struck according to the KHP. The pedestrian has been identified as 48-year-old Joseph Edward Franklin Darling of Atoka, Kansas.
The driver of Cavalier, a 65-year-old Oklahoma man, was not injured.
LATEST STORIES:
- Special Olympics Kansas Polar Plunge
- Iowa Democratic Party officials to address delay in release of caucus results
- Monster Jam Ticket Giveaway
- Man struck and killed in Sumner County
- Senator Roberts announces intent to acquit President Trump in impeachment trial