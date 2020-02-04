Man struck and killed in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning in Sumner County. The collision happened around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 160 about a half-mile east of Broadway.

A 1993 Chevy Cavalier was eastbound when the pedestrian was struck according to the KHP. The pedestrian has been identified as 48-year-old Joseph Edward Franklin Darling of Atoka, Kansas.

The driver of Cavalier, a 65-year-old Oklahoma man, was not injured.

