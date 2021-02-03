Man suffers burns when yard starts on fire, bystanders put out flames

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — Several bystanders helped fight flames when grass caught fire in a Bel Aire neighborhood. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of N. Battin Street.

Sedgwick County fire crews quickly responded to help put out the fire. Two bystanders across the street noticed the flames and ran to help.

“It was spreading over to the neighbor’s yard. I was like, hey, we better run over there and do something,” said Aaron Stegink

“They showed up real quick. I was still trying to put out what he had in his backyard, the fire he had going,” said Corey Goodwin.

The fire burned three backyards but no homes. One man had to be transported to the hospital because he suffered burns to his legs trying to put out the flames.

Sedgwick County fire crews did not release the cause of the fire. However, the bystanders that helped fight the flames said welding sparks may be the cause.