Man surrenders to police after five-hour standoff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 30-year-old man surrendered to Wichita police after a five-hour standoff Saturday morning near 47th St. South and Seneca.
Wichita police say the man came home intoxicated and threatened his girlfriend and their kids.
Police said he put a gun under his chin, pulled the trigger, but at the last moment pulled the gun away.
The girlfriend then called her mother who then called police just before 5 a.m..
Police arrived and were able to get the woman and four kids out of the home through a window.
The man surrendered to police after 10 a.m.
No one was injured in the incident.
