Man taken to hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound at Delano bar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police say at least one person was seriously hurt in a shooting at the Shamrock Lounge in Wichita.
It happened early Saturday morning. Police officers say one person suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on the patio
The unidentified male was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
KSN News will bring you more information on this situation as details develop
