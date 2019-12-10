Live Now
Crash shuts down I-235 north of Zoo Blvd.

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a two-vehicle crash has caused officials to shut down northbound lanes of I-235.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-235 between Zoo Boulevard and 25th Street North.

One person was seriously hurt in the crash which involved a semi and SUV.

The northbound lanes were closed at Central and the left lanes were reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as we get them.

