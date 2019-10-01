TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A man who attacked staff members at a Topeka television station in 2012 is now charged with assaulting a county corrections officer.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Monday that Ray Miles is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.
Prosecutors allege Miles attacked Shawnee County Corrections Officer Kourtney Flynn in July while she was trying to get him to return a phone. Investigators say the attack continued until other officers intervened. Flynn was treated at a hospital for several injuries.
During a court appearance Tuesday, Miles said he wanted to represent himself.
Miles assaulted several employees of WIBW-TV in May 2012, stabbing two of them. His sentence was scheduled to end in November. He is being held on $500,000 bond on the new charges.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man who attacked WIBW-TV employees charged in jail assault
- Surviving the fight: Kansas woman who changed common-law marriage laws in second fight for her life
- Missouri man sentenced to 9 years in revenge stabbing of dog
- Wichita woman to be featured on Tuesday’s episode of ‘The Voice’
- Brooks County rancher gives tour of desolate South Texas brush country, where he often sees migrants