Man who attacked WIBW-TV employees charged in jail assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A man who attacked staff members at a Topeka television station in 2012 is now charged with assaulting a county corrections officer.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Monday that Ray Miles is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Prosecutors allege Miles attacked Shawnee County Corrections Officer Kourtney Flynn in July while she was trying to get him to return a phone. Investigators say the attack continued until other officers intervened. Flynn was treated at a hospital for several injuries.

During a court appearance Tuesday, Miles said he wanted to represent himself.

Miles assaulted several employees of WIBW-TV in May 2012, stabbing two of them. His sentence was scheduled to end in November. He is being held on $500,000 bond on the new charges.

