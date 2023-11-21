WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who bonded out after being arrested for alleged first-degree murder in connection to an alleged road rage accident in El Dorado in October has been arrested again.

Ashton McCoy (Courtesy: El Dorado Correctional Facility)

According to El Dorado Correctional Facility, 23-year-old Ashton Jay McCoy of El Dorado was rearrested Monday during a hearing.

McCoy is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 3 for an evidentiary preliminary hearing. He is now being held on a $500,00 bond.

According to the Butler County District Attorney’s Office, as of 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, McCoy has not bonded out.

According to the El Dorado Police Department, officers responded just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 8 to the report of a battery at a gas station in the 1600 block of W. Central Ave.

The EDPD says it allegedly stemmed from a road rage accident.

After an initial investigation, officers arrested McCoy.

According to the EDPD, the victim, 74-year-old Alton Algrim from Leon, was hospitalized due to his injuries. He later died.

On Oct. 19, charges on McCoy were amended to one count of aggravated battery and one count of murder in the first degree in connection with the death of Algrim.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.