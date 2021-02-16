Man who burglarized Wichita woman’s home sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man who pleaded guilty to robbing a 65-year-old woman was sentenced to one count of robbery and two counts of aggravated assault in Sedgwick County District Court.

A judge sentenced Curlie Guiden, 53 of Wichita, to 114 months in prison.

According to testimony, on the afternoon of August 11, 2019, the woman returned home in the 500 block of E. Dewey to find her back door open and Guiden standing in the doorway holding a pillowcase. Guiden pushed the victim down and drove off in her car, nearly striking her. He then drove in a big circle and almost hit her a second time.

The woman’s car was later recovered in a nearby parking lot. Investigators took photographs and collected latent prints for analysis. The prints were analyzed and found to match Guiden.

Guiden will be placed on 24 months post-release after he completes his prison sentence.