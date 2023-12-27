WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man who fatally shot 23-year-old Deniq Ingram of Wichita on Dec. 21 has been charged.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, 42-year-old Larry Ingram has been charged with murder in the second degree and violation of a protective order.

Larry is being held on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 10, 2024.

According to the Wichita Police Department, they received a call at 12:41 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, for the report of a shooting in the 7700 block of E. 32nd St. N.

Upon arrival, they found Deniq with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The suspect, now identified as Larry, was at the scene and taken into custody.

The WPD has not released the motive for the shooting but has given instructions for how people can get help in cases of domestic violence:

Domestic violence is not a private matter; it’s a crime, and it’s everyone’s concern. If you are a survivor of domestic violence, it is crucial to know that you are not alone, and support is available. There are organizations and services dedicated to helping individuals in need. Please visit our website for a list of available resources throughout the city.” Wichita Police Department

If you have information about this case or any case, call WPD detectives at 316-269-4407 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.