HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The man convicted for the 2018 murder of Lucy Mojica has died in prison.

The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) says 30-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning. Officials say staff began life-saving measures immediately, but medical personnel was unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the facility.

An independent autopsy will be performed to determine what caused Caballeros-Yescas’ death, but the KDOC says it was not COVID-19 related. As per law, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating his death.

Caballeros-Yescas pleaded guilty in February of 2022 to the shooting death of his ex-wife Lucy Mojica at her home in the 500 block of West 17th St. He was a fugitive for nearly two years before he was captured in Texas and brought back to Wichita to stand trial.

He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.