WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who reported a carjacking to police in 2019 was sentenced to prison for voluntary manslaughter and interference with law enforcement on Friday.

Travis Shaw was handed an eight-year sentence by a judge. The sentence stems from an incident that happened in Nov. 2019.

On Nov. 16, 2019, around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a carjacking call near the intersection of Lincoln and Woodlawn.

When they arrived, they found Shaw, who was the one who initially called 911. David Lee, 42, was found by police underneath a car in front of a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police arrested Shaw on suspicion of second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and interference with law enforcement.