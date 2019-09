WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starkey tells KSN News a 20-year-old man is missing.

This morning Luis Garcia climbed out his bedroom window at his Starkey home. He was spotted at McDonald’s at Harry and Hillside around 6:30 a.m.

Starkey says a police report has been made, and staff have been searching all morning for him. If he is spotted, please call 911 immediately.

