1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Garden City - USD 457 Hodgeman County - USD 227

Man, woman found dead after mobile home fire identified

Local
Posted: / Updated:

House fire in Eastborough

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have identified two people found dead after a mobile home fire near Emporia as a man and woman in their 60s.

Deputy Jody Meyers of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday that 67-year-old Jerry Wiley and 61-year-old Mary Ann Wiley were found inside the home on Jan. 16 as firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Their cause of death remains under investigation. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories