Man, woman found dead after mobile home fire identified

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have identified two people found dead after a mobile home fire near Emporia as a man and woman in their 60s.
Deputy Jody Meyers of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday that 67-year-old Jerry Wiley and 61-year-old Mary Ann Wiley were found inside the home on Jan. 16 as firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Their cause of death remains under investigation.
