WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in south Wichita. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Mt. Vernon.

When police arrived at the home, they found it locked, and officers had to force their way inside. They found a 46-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man dead in an apparent domestic situtation.

“At this time, by all appearances, that we can tell, it appears to be a tragic turn of events, which happens to be a murder suicide,” said Lt. Lenny Rose, Wichita Police Department.

Police are still investigating.

The officer said there is help available to those who need it.

“There are shelters for everybody, male and female, alike, so we can get you the help, we just need to know. There are plenty of resources around here,” Rose added.

To access domestic violence resources, click here.

If you or someone you know is in immediate need of help, contact the Kansas Crisis Hotline at 1-888-363-2287. This is a toll-free, 24-hour confidential hotline.