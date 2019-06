WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police tell KSN News that a man working on pool equipment was shocked in east Wichita.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 8300 block of East Limerick.

Authorities found a 49-year-old man in the backyard. He was licensed electrician working on pool equipment when he was shocked.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.