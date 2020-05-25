Man wounded in shooting by 2 Kansas City, Kansas officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was hospitalized after being shot by two police officers.

Police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand says the two officers suffered minor injuries in the shooting early Monday near an apartment complex. Chartrand says the officers were patrolling when an armed, combative man approached them. Police shot the man during the altercation but further details were not released.

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not available.

