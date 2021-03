MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Riley County Police Department has identified the man killed in a fatal crash Monday in Manhattan.

Jason Bly, 37, was killed when his 2000 Toyota Celica crossed over traffic and struck a retaining wall in the 1800 block of Anderson Ave. around 10:40 p.m. Police closed the street as they investigated the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call (785) 537-2112.