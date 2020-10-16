Manhattan man killed when pickup crashes into tree

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Manhattan man was killed in a crash Thursday on I-70. It happened around 6:30 p.m.

The patrol said 44-year-old Shane Lingenfelter was westbound on I-70. The report said Lingenfelter’s pickup steered onto the north shoulder and struck a tree. The pickup rolled over and struck another tree before coming to rest in a creek.

Lingenfelter died at the scene.

