Manhattan man’s body recovered from Tuttle Creek Lake

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Foul play is not suspected after a Manhattan man’s body was recovered late Wednesday night from Tuttle Creek Lake.

On Tuesday around 2:24 p.m., the Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a call reporting a vehicle and clothes near a shoreline by the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Shady Lane.

Emergency crews found identifying information for a 24-year-old Manhattan man but could not find him. His body was recovered from the lake just before midnight.

The name of the man has not been released until a next of kin has been notified.

