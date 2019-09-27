Manhattan woman dead after fiery SUV crash in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A single car crash in Geary County resulted in the death of a 72-year-old Manhattan woman on Thursday.
The crash happened on K-177 south of K-18 at approximately at 3 p.m.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said the Ford Explorer was northbound on K-177, crossed the center and went into the ditch. The SUV hit a culvert and went airborne. After striking the ground, the SUV rolled and caught fire.
Nancy C. Barnaby of Manhattan died as a result of the crash.
LATEST STORIES:
- Family’s 911 call about boy who drove car to meet man from app released
- CDC warning: Deer with tuberculosis can pass it on to people
- Acting Director of National Intelligence Maguire testifies on whistleblower complaint
- Ohio man accused of putting deodorant back on store shelf after using it
- Georgia man wants answer after Amazon delivery truck drives through his front lawn