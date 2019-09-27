Manhattan woman dead after fiery SUV crash in Geary County

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A single car crash in Geary County resulted in the death of a 72-year-old Manhattan woman on Thursday.

The crash happened on K-177 south of K-18 at approximately at 3 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the Ford Explorer was northbound on K-177, crossed the center and went into the ditch. The SUV hit a culvert and went airborne. After striking the ground, the SUV rolled and caught fire.

Nancy C. Barnaby of Manhattan died as a result of the crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories