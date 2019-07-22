Man’s body pulled from Missouri River in northeast Kansas

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are trying to identify a man whose body was pulled from the Missouri River in northeast Kansas.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the body was recovered Sunday morning near Atchison after a jogger spotted it floating in the water. Police Chief Mike Wilson says the body had been in the water for more than a day, although he couldn’t be more specific. A pathologist is trying to determine the cause and circumstances of the man’s death.

Wilson says he anticipates that more information will be released soon about tattoos and other descriptors in an effort to identify the man. Authorities also are communicating with upstream agencies.