Man’s shooting death in Kansas investigated as homicide

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in northeastern Kansas are investigating a man’s shooting death as a homicide.

Topeka television station KSNT reports that deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a hospital in Junction City where a person with gunshot wounds had been brought.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says the person later died from their injuries. Investigators say the shooting happened in a rural area of Geary County and is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials have not released the victim’s name.