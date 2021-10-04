Man’s shooting death in Kansas investigated as homicide

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Murder Investigation.jpg

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in northeastern Kansas are investigating a man’s shooting death as a homicide.

Topeka television station KSNT reports that deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a hospital in Junction City where a person with gunshot wounds had been brought.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says the person later died from their injuries. Investigators say the shooting happened in a rural area of Geary County and is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials have not released the victim’s name.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories