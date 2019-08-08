Many are donating clothes to Wichita Children’s Home for new school year

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – School is starting in just about a week and while many students will be starting the year off fresh, some do not have that option.

That is why we are collecting new clothes, gift cards or school supplies for students at the Wichita Children’s Home.

You can help the children in need.

You can drop off your donations at any one of these four locations:

  • Wichita Children’s Home: 7271 east 37th street north
  • Mid America Exterior: 1900 east Douglas street
  • All DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers locations
  • KSN Studios: 833 north Main street

We will be accepting donations through Friday August 9.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories