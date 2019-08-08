Many are donating clothes to Wichita Children’s Home for new school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – School is starting in just about a week and while many students will be starting the year off fresh, some do not have that option.

That is why we are collecting new clothes, gift cards or school supplies for students at the Wichita Children’s Home.

You can help the children in need.

You can drop off your donations at any one of these four locations:

Wichita Children’s Home: 7271 east 37th street north

Mid America Exterior: 1900 east Douglas street

All DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers locations

KSN Studios: 833 north Main street

We will be accepting donations through Friday August 9.