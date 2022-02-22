WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tuesday’s unique date made for a special day for many Wichita.

Many referred to Tuesday’s day as ‘Twosday’ as the calendar read 2/22/22, and many couples decided that it was the perfect day to say “I do.”

One couple, Victoria and Andy Guevara of Wichita, only recently decided to make today their special day.

“We’ve been together around 12 years, and last minute, last month, we were like ‘hey, what better day to celebrate,'” said Victoria Guevara, a newlywed.

However, the unique date wasn’t the only reason this couple chose to get married.

“I think it’s just going to be very memorable that we get to share our wedding anniversary with her [Victoria] grandmother’s birthday. She would have been 92 today. And we get to spend that day with all our loved ones and just make a great day of it,” said Andy Guevara, newlywed.

The Guevara’s weren’t the only ones who had the idea of getting married on ‘Twosday.’

Diane and Jamie Lewis, a young couple from Goddard, decided that today would be an “exciting” and “special” day to get married.

“It was exciting for me to get married on 2/22,” said Diane. “I liked it because it was special.”

“Yeah, it was cool,” continued Jamie.

For those engaged, you can tell your fiance how cool it would be to get married on 2/22/22, but you might have to wait for another 400 years. However, for these newlyweds, it’s undoubtedly a date that is easy to remember.