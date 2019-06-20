Many left with hail damage in northeast Wichita after storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Strong storms dumped heavy rain and hail in parts of the state on Tuesday. It’s caused damage to Wichita homes and cars.

Kellie Cooper says it hailed for about 10 minutes near 21st and Ridge Road. Kellie Cooper said she watched from the window of her office building as it came down damaging many of the cars in the parking lot. Cooper’s SUV is one of them. Her windshield took two big hits that cracked it in two places and since spread. It also left it’s mark with too many dents to count in the hood and the doors.

“We all just kind of sat there hoping that you know it was pea sized and wouldn’t do any damage but several of them were pretty jagged looking,” said Cooper.

Cooper says the hail was a combination of marble and quarter sized hail. Several insurance agents tell KSN they’ve received many hail damage claims Wednesday for home and auto. Cooper said she filed a claim with her insurance company Tuesday night.

“So we’ll try to get in with an adjuster and see what they say and see how much damage it is,” said Cooper.

Viewers who live in Northeast Wichita have reported to KSN they have already been the targets of a possible roofing scam saying two men in a blue car were going door-to-door offering to repair hail damaged roofs claiming to be from a nonexistent company in Wichita.

Jessica Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau offers these tips to avoid getting scammed.



Determine what your insurance will approve and cover following a storm.

· Do your research. Find businesses in your area you can trust at bbb.org. BBB has Business Reviews on thousands of contractors. Check your state’s government agency responsible for registering and/or licensing contractors.

· Resist high-pressure sales. Some traveling contractors use tactics such as the “good deal” you’ll get only if you hire the contractor on the spot. Be pro-active in selecting a contractor and not re-active to sales calls or door-to-door pitches. Disaster survivors should never feel forced to make a hasty decision or to choose an unknown contractor.

· Be especially careful of door-to-door contractors. Many municipalities require a solicitation permit if sales people go door-to-door. Ask for identification. Check their vehicle for a business name, phone number and license plates for your state.

· Know your rights and responsibilities. Check to make sure any contractors you are considering hiring are properly licensed and have up-to-date workers compensation and liability insurance that covers falls and injuries to their contractors on your property. Be aware that if you hire an uninsured and unlicensed contractor and a serious injury were to occur to the contractor, you, as the person that hired them, could potentially be liable for paying the contractor’s compensation benefits.

· Don’t pay for the job in advance. Be wary of any contractor who demands full payment upfront. Insist that payments be made to the company, not an individual and pay by credit card, if possible; you may have additional protection if there’s a problem.

· Get a written contract. Make sure it specifies the price, the work to be done and who will do it, the amount of liability insurance coverage maintained by the contractor and a time frame. Require a copy of their current certificate of insurance and verify it’s in effect. Also, watch out for contractors who ask homeowners to sign an estimate that is actually a contract. This is a deceptive way to get the consumer to hire a company without realizing it.

For more tips from the BBB click here.