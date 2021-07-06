Many pets lost over July 4th weekend, how and where to find them

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fireworks from over the Fourth of July weekend triggered many pets’ fight or flight responses, causing them to go missing from their homes.

According to Caring Hands Humane Society (CHHS) in Newton, many pets picked up by individuals or animal control are brought to their local humane society. They recommend calling your local humane society as soon as you notice your pet is missing. Many humane societies also have websites that you can check to see if your pet has been found.

CHHS will be able to tell you on the phone if they have an animal matching the description of your lost pet. If not, they will fill out a lost pet report, and call you if a pet matching the description is turned in. Due to many variables, this is not 100% reliable.

The CHHS recommends calling every two days because many humane societies have a three-day stray period. After three days, the animal becomes property of the humane society, and may or may not be available for adoption.

The first thing CHHS does with a lost pet that is found is check for a tag or microchip. Make sure information is labeled correctly so that you can be contacted — should your pet end up getting lost.

According to CHHS, if you have lost a pet in Harvey or Marion Counties, you can bring the animal to CHHS during their business hours and they will try to locate the owner. If they cannot do that in three days, then they will do their best to find a home for it. Or, if you wish to care for the animal yourself, you can call and file a found report and CHHS will forward any inquiries to you.

CHHS cannot accept wild animals, only domestic companion animals. If you are needing assistance with a wildlife concern in Newton, you can call CHHS at (316) 283-0839 and they will do their best to direct you on the next steps.

If you have a wildlife concern in Sedgwick County, you can call animal control at (316) 660-7070 during their business hours 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If outside business hours, you can call 911.

If you have found a stray animal that you believe to be a pet, make sure it is friendly, you can do the following with caution:

Check for identification

Scan for microchip

Check with neighbors

Ask for proof of ownership

Make a found report with CHHS

Please call ahead before bringing to CHHS

Someone else can reclaim your pet for you if they have a notarized letter signed by you, stating that they are allowed to.

Reclaiming your pet from CHHS does come at a cost. They will charge you $17.50, which is the amount it takes to care for your pet a day. It covers any potential medical needs that are addressed while under CHHS care, food and water supply, as well as the resource cost such as the amount of time and supplies used to properly care for your pet.

If your pet is not up-to-date on its rabies vaccination, CHHS will charge $18 for a vaccination voucher. This voucher pays for the shot to be given to your pet by your veterinarian, which expires in two weeks. All you need to do is take your pet to your vet to get vaccinated, and CHHS will be charged for it.