Many small districts are back to “school as normal”

ASHLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – School is back in session for many districts across the state posing the question of what does that look like for students returning to the classroom?

After nearly five months away, the Ashland school district welcomed their students back on the busses and into the hallways and classrooms without any issues.

The district has nearly 200 students K-12 and has been back to ‘school as normal’ since Aug. 17.

Every day upon walking through the doors, students and staff have their temperature checked and are required to wear masks when social distancing cannot take place.

Students’ seats are spaced out, lunches are taken in shifts, and several rooms have plexiglass partitions installed.

Staff has also been working to sanitize surfaces throughout the school regularly to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

“It’s been wonderful. We haven’t had any issues with masks. We haven’t had any issues with any new protocols. It’s school as normal with a different accessory,” said Paula Rice, Ashland Jr./Sr. High School Principal.

Rice says although there are some differences this school year, the students and teachers are just happy to be back.

“We as educators have always said, kids are flexible and they’re adaptable and this last week of school has just proven that,” said Rice.

